King Charles, Camilla Sent Letter To Biden Regarding Maui Fires

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:24 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023

King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing how they are “utterly horrified” about the tragedy going on in Maui, Hawaii.

On Saturday, Charles sent a letter on behalf of himself and the queen to the 46th president, sending their “deepest possible sympathies” regarding the deadly wildfires in Maui.

“My wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the catastrophic wildfires currently burning in Maui, Hawaii,” the king wrote. “We can only begin to imagine the scale of the devastation engulfing the island, and the heartrending anguish of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected.”

He continued by stating how they both wanted to express their sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Additionally, he said that he wanted to express that all of those whose loved ones are still missing and whose homes have been destroyed are in their thoughts and prayers.

King Charles’ letter happened a day before Biden had been slammed over his response to the fires when he said “no comment” after being asked about the ongoing destruction during a 4-day beach getaway.

On Monday, 45th President Donald Trump also gave a statement through a video posted to the TruthSocial social media platform.

“I would like to express my sympathy and warmest regards to the people of Hawaii, and specifically all of those who have been so gravely and irreparably hurt by the tragedy of the wildfires in Maui, something the likes of which have seldom been seen anywhere at anytime,” Trump said.

Nearly 100 people have reportedly died from the catastrophic wildfires in Maui that began last week. As rescuers continue to search through the ruins, the death toll is anticipated to rise.

