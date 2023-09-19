Kim Jong Un Leaves Russia With ‘Explosive’ Farewell Gifts

In this pool photo distributed by Sputnik agency, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (centre L) and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (centre R) visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un both arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, Russian news agencies reported on September 13, ahead of planned talks that could lead to a weapons deal. (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

11:25 AM – Tuesday, September 19, 2023

After a six-day trip in Russia, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un departed with explosive gifts as a sort of send off from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Russian state media, a regional Russian governor gifted Kim with five explosive “kamikaze” drones, a reconnaissance drone, and a bulletproof vest.

The departure comes after Kim met with Putin to discuss a potential arms deal, but no agreement has been reached as of yet, according to Moscow’s press.

The North Korean state news agency, KCNA, stated that the meeting was “fervent and warm” between both nations.

Experts claim that the arms deal is a move for Russia to resupply their weaponry as they continue to fight Ukraine in their ongoing war.

According to reports, the meeting was Kim’s first official trip to another country since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have shown one of our leading aircraft plants to the leader of North Korea,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said, according to The Associated Press. “We are seeing potential for cooperation in the aircraft-making and other industries, which is particularly acute for solving our countries’ task of achieving technological sovereignty.”

Additionally, North Korean media claimed that the Kremlin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea in the future, however, Putin has not confirmed the agreement.

At the end of the trip, Kim reportedly said that Russia has North Korea’s full support in their “sacred struggle” against Ukraine.

