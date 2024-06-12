Kevin Spacey Tries To Gain Sympathy, Cries Over Losing Home Following Sexual Misconduct Trials: ‘I Can’t Pay The Bills’

Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court as the jury deliberate on his sexual assault trial on July 26, 2023 in London, England. The U.S. actor is on trial in the UK, accused of sexual assaults on men during his time as Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:52 PM – Wednesday, June 12, 2024

With tears in his eyes, actor Kevin Spacey told host Piers Morgan on his program that he was forced to sell his Baltimore house since he can no longer “pay the bills” that have accumulated since his numerous sexual misconduct trials.

The disgraced actor revealed in a lengthy interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored that he is now in dire need of money due to the legal fees he has accumulated after the numerous claims of sexual assault against him have been brought to court.

Additionally, Spacey recently stated that he still denies ever being close friends with the deceased pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, despite admitting to traveling abroad with him and a group of “young girls.”

“This week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on… My house is being sold at auction,” Spacey said on Tuesday. “So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now. I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting ‘House of Cards’ there.”

When Morgan inquired as to why his house was being foreclosed upon, Spacey said: “Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe.” During the interview, he also finally acknowledged “being too handsy” and “touching someone sexually” without their permission.

When asked if he was in danger of becoming bankrupt, the actor replied that he had gone dangerously near but had been able to “dodge” it a few times. Soon after, after Morgan asked how much money Spacey currently has, he claimed: “None.”

“You have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay,” Spacey claimed, highlighting that he’s “many millions” in debt from fighting his consistent sexual offense charges.

A man named Anthony Rapp said in 2017 that he was raped by Spacey when he was just 14-years-old, but Spacey was still found not guilty in that specific case. However, this led to a string of other legal disputes from other purported victims of Spacey.

Since then, over fifty people have come forward with varied degrees of accusations against the House of Cards actor.

The “Spacey Unmasked” documentary on Investigation Discovery is where his most recent accusations originated. Interviews with alleged victims and Spacey’s brother, Randall Fowler, who detailed episodes at London’s Old Vic Theatre, were included in the documentary.

