Kevin Spacey Rushed To Hospital After Heart Attack Scare

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

12:05 PM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Kevin Spacey, the notable American actor who was recently found not guilty in a U.K. court, was rushed to the hospital fearing a heart attack after he reportedly felt his “entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds” at a film festival in Uzbekistan.

On Monday, Spacey, 64, was abruptly transported to the hospital while attending the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival.

According to reports, the actor became unwell whilst touring the Afrasiyab Museum in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand. Afrasiyab is known as one of the largest archaeological historical sites in the world.

Soon after, Spacey was sent to Innova Diagnostic Clinic in the city to undergo a series of tests where he “was treated professionally by doctors and staff.” One of the tests included an MRI scan.

Although the actor had fears that he may have suffered a heart attack, the doctors provided him with an all-clear diagnosis. He said that the incident made him “really take a moment to think about how fragile life is.”

Spacey made an appearance on stage at the festival later that night and explained to the crowd that his health was “normal.”

The actor, who has been awarded for his roles in movies like American Beauty and Baby Driver, proceeded to give a speech during the festival.

“I experienced something here today that was unexpected,” he said. “I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.”

“I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the […] medical center,” he added. “I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI. Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I’m grateful it’s not anything more serious.”

Earlier this year, Spacey was cleared of a string of sexual assault charges in the U.K.

He had been accused of sexually assaulting at least four men dating back 22 years ago. Spacey told reporters that he “lost everything in a matter of days,” regarding the sexual assault allegations.

The 64-year-old later declared his “comeback” at an event in the capital of Tashkent, insisting that his best roles were “ahead of him.”

As a result, he denied all charges pressed against him, explaining that the allegations were “motivated by money.” However, the allegations still made an enormous impact on Spacey’s career. He was pulled off of Netflix’s House of Cards, was stripped of an International Emmy Award, and was edited out of Sir Ridley’s film All the Money In The World.

Spacey’s friend, author Geoffrey Mark, explained that the former A-lister is hoping to return to the big screen despite reports that he is not welcome by the industry’s “in-crowd.”

“He’s going to have to rebuild, and in doing so, my opinion is he’s going to go in a direction we hadn’t considered before,” Mark told Daily Mail. “We’re going to see a whole new creative side of him come out. Most folks are going to say, ‘Wow, I never knew.’ There’s a lot more coming, good stuff coming, and I’m thrilled to see it.”

