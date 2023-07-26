Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty On All Sexual Charges In U.K. Trial

Kevin Spacey speaks to press after leaving court at Southwark Crown Court on July 26, 2023 in London, England. The U.S. actor who starred in the popular TV series House of Cards and the film The Usual Suspects has been cleared of all sexual assault charges brought by men during his time as Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:49 AM – Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Kevin Spacey, an American actor who is known for starring in popular television shows and movies such as American Beauty and House of Cards, was found not guilty on all counts of sexual assault in a U.K. trial on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The actor faced nine sexual assault allegations stemming from instances reported by four different individuals between the years of 2001 and 2013.

The notable actor pleaded not guilty to all of the sexual assault accusations.

Spacey, 64, has now been acquitted of sexual assault in London’s Southwark Crown Court after being accused of engaging in sexual behavior without the other person’s consent as well as forcing a man to engage in penetrative sexual activities.

All four accusers, who legally cannot be identified or named due to British law, testified throughout the trial, as did Spacey, who claimed he was devastated by the claims and accusations.

The four male victims had labeled Spacey as a “sexual bully” and a predator in their testimonies.

After his acquittal on Wednesday, Spacey said in a brief speech outside the courthouse that he had a lot to think about and process.

“I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision, and I am humbled by the outcome today,” Spacey told reporters.

Following the initial allegations, Spacey posted a video of himself portraying his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, in which he subliminally references the sexual abuse claims while simultaneously hinting that he would return to the television show.

Many online viewers felt that the video was both bizarre and distasteful amid the incoming allegations.

Spacey has also been accused by many online sleuths and Jeffrey Epstein researchers of flying on the now-deceased pedophile’s private plane, The Lolita Express.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts