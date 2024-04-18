Kennedy Family Endorses Biden Instead Of RFK Jr. Pursuing Independent Bid

(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:06 PM – Thursday, April 18, 2024

Over a dozen family members of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK Jr.), including his six siblings, have endorsed the reelection of President Joe Biden rather than their own family member’s Independent bid.

RFK Jr.’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, adamantly praised Biden on Tuesday, calling Biden a “hero” and referring to him as a leader in the mold of her father, Robert F. Kennedy, Sr., who “stood for equal justice, human rights and freedom from want and fear—just as President Biden does today.”

Kerry also criticized former President Donald Trump, saying that her father would be “horrified” by Trump’s actions.

“I can only imagine how Donald Trump’s outrageous lies and behavior would have horrified my father,” she asserted.

She accused Trump of “running to take us backwards, attacking the most basic rights and freedoms that are core to who we are as Americans.”

Meanwhile, Biden stated that it is “an incredible honor” to have the Kennedy family’s support. A number of RFK Jr.’s relatives have previously stated that they oppose their brother’s candidacy as an Independent.

Upon declaring in October that he would abandon his Democrat presidential campaign and run as an Independent, four of his siblings—documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy, former congressman Joe Kennedy II, former lieutenant governor of Maryland Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and documentary filmmaker Kerry Kennedy—called his decision to oppose Biden “dangerous to our country.”

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” they said in a statement. “We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”

In addition to Kerry Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s siblings, Rory Kennedy, Joe Kennedy II, Christopher Kennedy, Maxwell Kennedy, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, as well as several other relatives, endorsed Biden on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in a Thursday morning social media post, RFK Jr. ignored his family’s disapproval and expressed that he’s “pleased” that they are being politically active, calling it a family tradition.

People are “divided in our opinions but united in our love for each other,” he continued, adding that Americans could also share this sentiment in an effort to “restore civility and respect to public discourse.”

“My campaign, which many of my family members are working on and supportive of, is about healing America—healing our economy, our chronic disease crisis, our middle class, our environment, and our standing in the world as a peaceful nation,” RFK Jr. said.

