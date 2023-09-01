Kemp Dismisses GOP Request To Impeach DA Fani Willis

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:20 PM – Friday, September 1, 2023

Governor Brian Kemp dismissed calls from GOP representatives for a hearing to potentially impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

On Thursday, Kemp (R-Ga.) stated during a news conference that he has rejected several calls for a special legislative session of the possible impeachment, after former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted on felony charges as part of her sweeping investigation into their efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The governor earlier stated that he had rejected requests for a special session of the state General Assembly to overturn the 2020 election results “because such an action would have been unconstitutional.”

He then criticized an unnamed member of the General Assembly for requesting a special session, which he claimed “would ignore current Georgia law and directly interfere with the proceedings of a separate but equal branch of government.”

Kemp emphasized that he has not “seen any evidence” that Willis’ actions were illegal. He also said that a special session to impeach Willis is “not feasible and may ultimately prove to be unconstitutional.”

State Sen. Colton Moore (R-Ga.) said in a letter to the governor earlier this month that he has the support of “3/5 of each respective house” in the state legislature for his efforts to impeach Willis.

Reportedly, Moore later confirmed to the press that the statement in the letter about having a majority in both houses was incorrect.

“Let me be clear: We have a law in the state of Georgia that clearly outlines the legal steps that can be taken if constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior,” Kemp said. “Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis’ actions, or lack thereof, warrant action by the Prosecuting Attorney Oversight Commission.”

Willis reportedly filed a motion on Tuesday asking the Fulton County judge presiding over the case against the 45th president and the 18 other co-defendants to expedite the trial.

