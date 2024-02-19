Katz: Brazil’s President Not Welcome In Israel

Israeli Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem on February 17, 2019. (SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Katie Smith

12:26 PM – Monday, February 19, 2024

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, calling him a “virulent anti-Semite.”

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz asserted that Lula will not be allowed in Israel until he takes back his statement on the Israel-Hamas war.

Lula compared Israel’s war against Hamas to the Holocaust, backing South Africa’s claims that Israel is committing genocide.

Katz said Lula’s comments about the war of the State of Israel against Hamas is a serious anti-Semitic attack.

“We will not forget nor forgive,” Katz said. “I think the things the president said are not worthy of the Brazilian nation, which is a glorious nation, and not worthy of the deep friendly relations that exist between the State of Israel and the State of Brazil. Therefore, I demand that he takes it back and apologize, and until then he is a persona non grata in the State of Israel, the state of the Jewish people.”

October 7th, 2023 marked the most gruesome attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

