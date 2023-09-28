Katie Hobbs Temporarily Steps Down As Arizona Governor

Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:36 AM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

Due to the inexplicable absence of Arizona’s Democrat governor, Katie Hobbs, a statement was made on Wednesday night stating that acting governor Kimberly Yee will assume office later this evening and serve until mid-morning on Thursday.

Republican Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her brief term as acting governor in a news release on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing that she is “pleased to step in this role.”

The state treasurer stated that she would wait for the Democrat governor to choose replacements for the 13 vacant departments during her brief time as acting governor.

“While I am pleased to step in this role, I will refrain from naming directors to the 13 agencies that currently have vacancies and will not call the Arizona Legislature into session to confirm them,” Yee said in an X post. “That being said, I do hope when the Governor returns to Arizona, she will promptly name qualified directors to these important state agencies.”

“I expect to see a quick resolution on this matter, so we can get the work done for Arizona taxpayers,” she added.

However, in her announcement, Yee made no mention of what prompted the governor’s absence.

Kari Lake, former GOP gubernatorial candidate and possible future Senate seat holder, commented on the news of Hobbs’ temporary leave by posting a humorous image on X, referencing both Hobbs and President Joe Biden.

