Katie Hobbs’ Chief of Staff resigns

Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs answers questions from the press before a canvassing event in central Phoenix, Arizona, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:44 PM – Friday, May 26, 2023

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ Chief of Staff, Allie Bones, has resigned after working with Hobbs for four and a half years. She worked in her current role for five months.

Hobbs (D-Ariz.) announced the move in a press release on Thursday.

“Allie Bones exemplifies the true meaning of a public servant, and I am incredibly grateful for her leadership throughout the transition and this first legislative session of my administration,” the Democrat said. “Her goal was to build a team that could work across the aisle to navigate divided government, and she accomplished that. With a successful bipartisan budget behind us, she’s ready for her next endeavor, and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Kari Lake (R-Ariz.), Hobbs’ gubernatorial opponent in the 2022 election, shared her thoughts on Twitter after the news was released.

Prior to being Hobbs’ chief on staff, Bones reportedly served as her assistant secretary of state for four years. She is the fourth member of Hobbs’ administration to resign within the first six months of the governor’s reign.

