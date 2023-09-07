Karine Jean-Pierre Reveals She Ended Relationship With CNN Anchor In Vogue Piece

Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:33 PM – Thursday, September 7, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has separated from her longtime partner, CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux, after 10 years together.

Advertisement

Jean-Pierre, who is the first openly gay spokeswoman to be a White House press secretary, revealed the split in an interview with Vogue that was published on Thursday.

The two share custody of their nine-year-old daughter, Soleil.

“Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing,” Jean-Pierre said.

The former couple met at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in 2012.

“We met at a donor party being held in a nightclub,” Jean-Pierre wrote in her 2019 memoir “Moving Forward.” “I know it’s a cliche, but the truth is, I spotted her across a crowded dance floor.”

Malveaux served as a White House correspondent for over 10 years before leaving the network in January 2023.

In 2014, the former couple moved in together in Washington, D.C. and adopted Soleil the same year. Jean-Pierre said in her memoir that having a child was “a thousand percent” not on her to-do list.

“I think that’s one of the reasons I left to do campaigns,” she said. “Because it took me away from the responsibilities of home.”

“Suzanne is a beautiful woman with striking cheekbones and a dazzling smile,” Jean-Pierre also wrote in her memoir. “Suzanne is warm, brilliant, grounded, funny and supportive of me.”

Additionally, last year, the White House press secretary said in an interview with USA Today that she had a tough experience coming out to her family as a homosexual woman, which initially “devastated” her mother, however, the two were eventually able to reconcile.

“My mom loves my partner, my mom loves my kid, and my mom loves me and has always loved me but she loves everything about me now,” she told Vogue.

Jean-Pierre is now the third woman working in the Biden administration to receive an up-close and personal piece from the notable outlet.

This comes after the magazine published pieces on former White House secretary Jen Psaki and First Lady Jill Biden.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts