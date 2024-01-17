Karine Jean-Pierre Caught Lying About Border, Jan. 6 During Audio-Only Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

4:48 PM – Wednesday, January 17, 2024

During an audio-only press conference on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserted an exceptional slew of falsehoods.

She lied while speaking on topics such as the U.S. border in Texas and the number of police officers slain on January 6th, 2021, as well as what prompted their deaths.

Some false claims made by Jean-Pierre involved allegations that the Texas Military Department obstructed efforts by U.S. Border Patrol agents to save a family of migrants from drowning. However, the Texas governor and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have already refuted the report.

The Border Patrol had requested permission to access the park after the migrant drownings had already happened and the family’s remains were being removed from the water by Mexican authorities, per a timetable made available by the Texas Military Department.

Additionally, Jean-Pierre made the false assertion that numerous police officers responding to the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6th, 2021, had died because of the protest.

However, only one person died as a direct result of the Capitol disturbance and not due to any drug overdoses, suicides, strokes, or heart attacks, like the other reported deaths.

Ashli Babbitt, a MAGA Trump supporter, was shot and killed by a plainclothes police officer on that day when she attempted to climb through a shattered window beside a barricaded door into the Speaker’s Lobby.

Brian Sicknick, an officer who responded to the scene on January 6th, died of “natural causes” after suffering two strokes, which was later admitted and announced by U.S. Capitol Police.

“The USCP accepts the findings from the District of Columbia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol,” the report reads.

The New York Times had falsely reported in a January 2022 article, which was later updated in October of the same year, that Sicknick died from being “overpowered and beaten” by a mob at the U.S. Capitol.

However, two facts that The New York Times did report accurately highlighted how officer Jeffrey Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department had committed suicide after the protest and that officer Howard S. Liebengood of the Capitol Police also took his own life afterwards as well. Yet, both officers’ names are often brought up by left-wing media outlets that label their passing as “January 6th riot deaths.”

Although press secretaries at the White House are accustomed to embellishing information, Jean-Pierre’s most recent briefing was remarkably deceptive.

Nonetheless, conservatives ought to dig deep within their hearts to feel sympathy and understanding for Jean-Pierre, who carries out one of the most difficult jobs in the White House: deconstructing and extrapolating Biden’s daily actions and presidential decisions in order to make them appear vital, significant, and as though he is actually in charge of operations.

She is continuously compelled to minimize or dismiss Biden’s many vacation trips and his frequent blunders, which range from stumbling and falling in public to making serious errors in speeches that were aired globally for all nations to witness and judge.

