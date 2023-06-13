Kari Lake’s new song ‘81 Million Votes, My A**’ number one on iTunes

Kari Lake speaks during a rally at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport on June 12, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

3:51 PM – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Arizona’s former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s new song “81 Million Votes, My A**,” which promotes the claim that Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 presidential election, hit number one on iTunes charts.

The title of the song comes from a remark Lake made during a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) dinner in March, referencing the number of votes Biden received in the 2020 election.

The song starts with a clip of Lake saying, “If you would have told me two years ago, three years ago, that I would be in the middle of a political movement I’d have said ‘put down Hunter’s crack pipe,’” which references a leaked photo of Hunter Biden in bed with what appeared to be a crack pipe.

Lyrics of the song include “I can’t afford the groceries, I can’t afford your gas, it’s Biden inflation nation,” referencing rising gas prices and inflation under the Biden administration.

The song is credited to the Truth Bombers as the artist, while Jeffery Steele was credited as a writer. Steele has written hits for various country artists like Rascal Flatts and Tim McGraw. Lake does not directly perform in the song, but clips from one of her speeches are placed in various segments of the song.

Lake, who has been a strong supporter of Donald Trump, has insisted that her 2022 gubernatorial election was stolen in a fraudulent election.

Music executives LJ Fino and Ed Henry, who owns the Mailman Media company, were involved with producing the song, according to Forbes.

The two also helped in the production of “Justice for All,” sung by the J6 choir, consisting of prisoners who were incarcerated over the events that transpired on January 6th. The song was created to raise money for the January 6th defendants and was endorsed by Trump.

When asked about her participation in the song, Lake responded, “I want to send a message to the technocrats, to the tyrants, that we’re on to what they’re pushing. We’re on to this B.S. system.”

