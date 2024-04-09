Kari Lake Opposes Arizona Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 24, 2024 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

5:45 PM – Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake has shared her thoughts on The Grand Canyon State’s Supreme Court abortion ruling.

Advertisement

Just minutes after Tuesday’s opinion was handed down, Lake (R-Ariz.) expressed opposition to the decision.

She said she understands the fear and anxiety of pregnancy, and the joys of motherhood. The Republican said this topic is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and the people.

“I understand the fear and anxiety of pregnancy, and the joy of motherhood. I wholeheartedly agree with President Trump — this is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and her people,” she said in a statement.

Lake went on to call on Governor Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) and the state legislature to come up with an immediate common-sense solution that Arizonans can support.

“I oppose today’s ruling, and I am calling on [Democratic Gov.] Katie Hobbs and the state Legislature to come up with an immediate commonsense solution that Arizonans can support,” Lake said in a statement.

Ultimately, Arizona voters will make the decision on the ballot come November.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!