Kari Lake Files FEC Paperwork To Run For U.S. Senate In Arizona

Kari Lake speaks to reporters at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on June 10, 2023 in Columbus, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

4:11 PM – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake has officially filed Federal Election Commission paperwork to run for U.S. Senate in Arizona in 2024.

Lake will officially launch her campaign at a rally on October 10th in Phoenix, Arizona. She will look to unseat Independent incumbent Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) while also taking on Democrat Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.).

The winner of this race could determine who controls the U.S. Senate and it will likely be a three-way battle between the GOP nominee, Sinema, and Gallego.

Lake will enter a primary election that includes Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, consultant George Nicholson, and engineer Brian Wright duking it out. Former Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters is also considering a second bid.

Masters fell short in 2022, failing to unseat Democrat Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

Reports claim that former President Donald Trump called Masters and warned him about running a campaign against Lake.

As she mulled her decision, Lake toured early battleground states stumping for Trump as he fights to reclaim the White House in 2024. She also continues to challenge the results of the 2022 gubernatorial race involving Democrat Katie Hobbs.

