Kari Lake Critical Of NFL Over Black National Anthem Being Played Before Chiefs-Lions Game

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:24 AM – Friday, September 8, 2023

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was critical of the National Football League (NFL) on Thursday, as the Detroit Lions faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 season opener.

Advertisement

Prior to the game starting, a local youth choir group performed a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the Black national anthem. It was performed before “The Star-Spangled Banner” much to Lake’s displeasure.

“I hear the @NFL is still trying to force this divisive nonsense down America’s throats. I won’t stand for it. Literally,” she wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter. “America has only ONE National Anthem and that Anthem is color blind.”

According to Newsweek, when reached for a comment, a representative for Lake provided a statement from the former gubernatorial candidate.

“I’m against a ‘Black national anthem’ for the same reason I am against a ‘white national anthem,’ a ‘gay national anthem,’ a ‘straight national anthem,’ a ‘Jewish national anthem,’ a ‘Christian national Anthem,’ and so on,” Lake told Newsweek in the written statement.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was performed before Super Bowl LVI and the draft in April 2021. The NFL started performing the Black national anthem during the 2020 season in response to the death of George Floyd.

The Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was promoted by the NAACP, starting in 1917.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts