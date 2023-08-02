Kari Lake Calls On 2024 GOP Candidates to Drop Out, Support Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump embraces Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake at a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

2:43 PM – Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called out the 2024 Republican presidential candidates urging them to halt their campaigns and support former President Donald Trump.

Lake, who has been a speculated running mate if Trump wins the GOP nomination, made the statement on Twitter Tuesday, following the former president’s third indictment.

Lake doubled down on her comments and called on Trump’s 2024 rivals to drop out again during an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday.

“This is the most egregious case of election interference in the history of our country,” Lake said in a statement.

Trump was indicted on four charges relating to the 2020 election results including one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and one count of conspiracy against rights.

Trump’s campaign responded to these charges in a statement saying, “The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes.”

Lake, who has been a notable supporter of Trump, indicated the importance of Republican support in a recent tweet.

“This (is) a battle that a unified Republican party MUST fight. Otherwise, we will lose this country forever,” Lake tweeted. “That is why I am calling on all Republican candidates for President to immediately suspend their campaigns, stop wasting hard-earned donor money and rally around our nominee, President Donald J. Trump.”

Despite the attempts to gather support for Trump, it does not look like any of Trump’s rivals will drop out of the race.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) have consistently bashed Trump claiming he is unfit for office.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson recently used the indictment to fundraise her campaign to meet the donor requirements for the first GOP primary debate later this month.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) recently took to Twitter stating that he would “end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans.”

Trump’s opponents have had mixed reactions following the indictment with some criticizing the former president, and some pointing out the corruption of the Department of Justice.

