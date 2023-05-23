Kari Lake announces largest ballot chasing operation in American history

Former Arizona Republican candidate for Governor Kari Lake holds a press conference the day after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter A. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:38 PM –Tuesday, May 20, 2023

Arizona Republican Kari Lake has announced that she is launching a ballot-chasing operation. This announcement is her latest attempt to keep pushing her election case to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Advertisement

“We are officially launching the largest, most extensive ballot chasing operation in our state’s history and frankly, possibly in American history,” Lake said

This announcement comes one day after she lost her last remaining election challenge. On Monday, a judge for the Maricopa County Superior Court dismissed Lake’s last remaining legal claim.

The Republican teased the announcement on Monday night on her Twitter.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts