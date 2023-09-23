Kansas Trucker Charged After DNA Links Him To Two Murder Cold Cases

(Photo via; Kansas City, Kansas Police Department) (Photo via; Wyandotte County Detention Center)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

7:43 AM – Saturday, September 23, 2023

A Kansas man has been charged in connection with two cold cases from the 1990s after authorities linked him to the crimes through DNA.

Gary Dion Davis has been arrested and charged with the murders of Pearl Davis and Christina King after his DNA matched the one found at both the crime scenes. The 52-year-old was arrested on September 15th and charged with two counts of second degree murder by the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office in Missouri.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree spoke at a press conference on Wednesday where he gave the details of the cases and said he believes these are not Davis’ only victims.

“In my experience, based on him killing two women, most likely he’s killed more,” he said.

Dupree stated that on Christmas Day of 1998, King, 26, was discovered dead behind an abandoned building, while 43-year-old Pearl Davis, who also went by Sameemah Mussawir, was discovered dead inside a residence on November 22, 1996.

He added the autopsies completed by the county district determined both causes of deaths to be homicides and items recovered at the crime scene were sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for testing where the DNA linked to the alleged suspect.

“DNA evidence from both murder scenes match the known DNA profile of Gary Dion Davis,” Dupree said. “Gary Dion Davis has been charged with two counts of murder in the second degree for the murder of Christina King and Pearl Davis.”

Dupree stated how he hopes to work on cold cases from over 50 to 60 years ago hoping to catch those who have gotten away.

According to Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman, it appears that Davis did not know the victims.

He also stated how after the crimes, the suspect “went on with his normal life like nothing happened,” and said he plans to “get” other cold case suspects who are doing the same.

“It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, in fact, it may not be this year,” he said. “You may be in the drive-thru line, you may be at the grocery store, we’re going to eventually get you because Mr. Davis went on with his normal life like nothing happened.”

If convicted, the suspected killer faces a maximum of life in prison for each murder charge.

Davis is currently being held at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

