Kamala warns parents about fentanyl-laced pills while supporting open borders

Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Alexander Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:00 PM – Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris issued a warning on Tuesday about deadly fentanyl-laced pills that are killing young Americans, asserting that the U.S. must be “clear-eyed” and honest with themselves about the current drug epidemic destroying families.

“Now, what’s happening at these parties is people are passing around pills. These are pills that these kids may think are Adderall or Xanax and they are laced with fentanyl,” Harris said at a White House meeting with attorneys general present. “We must be clear and concise about the seriousness of this and we must be clear-eyed as a nation about what is happening,” she continued.

Harris claimed that fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, is the top cause of mortality among those aged 18 to 42.

Kamala has also come under fire numerous times for claiming that gun deaths are the leading cause of death for children in America, asserting that Congress should ban all assault weapons. A CDC fact-check showed that the only way that could be true is if she was excluding children under one-years-old and if she counted both 18-year-olds and 19-year-olds in the demographic.

The vice president’s recent comments on fentanyl-laced drugs confused many, since the majority of Americans are fully aware that Biden’s open border policies and the end of Title 42, which Harris has consistently supported, are major reasons why these “fake” pills and overdoses caused by them are becoming more prevalent.

Mexican gangs reportedly use Chinese precursor chemicals to press fentanyl into counterfeit pills, which then kill unsuspecting consumers in the United States when they are trafficked across the Mexican border and into the U.S.

“It is basically counterfeit. They are being marketed, these pills, as though they are some other type of drug but they are in fact laced with fentanyl. We are seeing a lot of that happen,” Harris said.

According to the most recent official data, around 109,000 people died in the United States from drug overdoses in a 12-month period ending in February.

While the toll remains far too high, Biden administration officials are also claiming simultaneously that the incidence of overdoses has stabilized in 2022 and 2023, following a continuous climb from 2019 to 2021. The administration has been accused multiple times of backtracking statements.

Overdose deaths, according to officials, are caused by illicit synthetic narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, which are usually coupled with substances like cocaine and heroin.

Harris continued to emphasize what she claimed was the Biden administration’s dual-track approach to reducing demand for illicit substances by financing substance-abuse treatment, as agents purportedly work to take down criminal organizations on the supply side.

According to the Pew Research Center, when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, his administration took a variety of steps to remove Trump-era immigration restrictions. The actions included increasing immigrant admissions, retaining deportation protection for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as minors, and not enforcing the “public charge” criterion, which denies green cards to immigrants who would utilize government programs, such as Medicaid.

Immigrants would now be able to use taxpayer-funded services while hard-working Americans foot the bill through increased taxes.

Officials are also reportedly concerned about the rising number of Xylazine overdoses. Xylazine, nicknamed “tranq,” is a non-opioid sedative that users frequently mix with fentanyl to prolong their euphoric high.

In December 2022, the White House stated that it was unable to address what Vice President Kamala Harris was doing to address the “root cause” of mass migration to the southern border, one of her portfolio’s primary bragging points.

“I don’t have anything to lay out specifically on what that work looks like,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about Harris’s role in immigration at a briefing.

