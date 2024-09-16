Kamala Harris’s First Solo Interview Goes Viral for Lack of Substance: ‘Disconnected from Everyday Americans’

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris listens as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:29 PM – Monday, September 16, 2024

Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris participated in her first solo interview since becoming the her party’s presidential nominee nearly two months ago, following President Joe Biden’s monumental collapse.

Advertisement

The interview, which took place on Friday, involved Harris dodging simple questions and instead sticking to her rehearsed talking points, most of which were said nearly verbatim from the ABC News debate against former President Donald Trump.

The Friday sit-down interview with an ABC affiliate started with the journalist asking Harris about ways to bring down prices for everyday Americans, which prompted Harris to regurgitate the same rehearsed story about her “middle class” upbringing.

Harris’s mother was a breast cancer researcher from India and her father, Donald J. Harris, originally from Jamaica, was a professor of economics at Stanford University, according to Town and Country Magazine. Both met while they were getting their doctorates at the University of California, Berkeley.

“When a reporter asks about inflation and she responds by talking about [neighbors’] lawns, I’d say she is disconnected from everyday Americans,” said Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn). “But worse, is that she has no plan to fix it because she’s the one who broke it.”

Instead of providing well-thought-out, descriptive answers or any real substance, Harris just rambled on, garnering virality on social media platforms due to the absurdity or vague nature of her responses.

“Well, I’ll start with this: I grew up as a middle-class kid. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard,” Harris began, lulling listeners.

“I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn. You know? And, um, and I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity,” she continued, before eventually talking about her small business tax credit and self-proclaimed “opportunity economy.”

“When asked a basic question about the economy, she once again regurgitated the same story from the debate about growing up in a middle-class setting with a working-class mother,” said Republican political consultant Rob Ryan. ‘At best, it was a disjointed response showing no real empathy or understanding of the issue and only repeating the lines that were drilled into her during debate prep, offering no real solutions.”

Harris has had trouble navigating the attempt to distance herself from the disastrous policies under the Joe Biden administration, while also marketing her accomplishments and explaining to voters why she believes that she is fit to lead.

She typically spends more time referencing her time as a California prosecutor, rather than her accomplishments as vice president.

“Well, I’m obviously not Joe Biden, and I offer a new generation of leadership,” she continued.

“My focus is very much on what we need to do over the next 10, 20 years to catch up to the 21st Century,” Harris pleaded, without providing any additional context or insight.

The reporter then asked Harris why Donald Trump appeals to so many Americans, to which Harris diverted back to previously heard talking points, suggesting that Trump is divisive and she brings Americans together. Harris also boasted about “NeoCon Republicans” supporting her campaign.

“I, based on experience and, uh, and, a lived experience, know in my heart, I know in my soul, I know that the vast majority of us as Americans have in common so much more than what separates us,” Harris stated. “And I also believe that I am accurate in knowing that most Americans want a leader who brings us together as Americans – and not someone who professes to be a leader who is trying to have us point our fingers at each other.”

“I’m supported by over 200 Republicans who worked for both Presidents Bush, John McCain, Mitt Romney – I’m supported by the former Vice President Dick Cheney, [former] Congressmember Liz Cheney,” Harris boasted.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!