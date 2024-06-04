Kamala Harris To Represent U.S. At Ukraine ‘Peace Summit’ As Biden Attends Clooney Fundraiser 

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:55 AM – Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris will be representing the United States during the upcoming June 2024 Ukraine peace summit.

The White House announced that Harris would be attending the event on June 15th, traveling to Lucerne, Switzerland.

Harris’s attendance at the summit also comes as President Joe Biden will be attending the George Clooney and Julia Roberts campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles, California.

“The Vice President will underscore the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s effort to secure a just and lasting peace, based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” as well as the principles of the U.N. charter, according to her communications director, Kirsten Allen.

She continued, stating that Harris will “reaffirm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against ongoing Russian aggression.”

She will also be accompanied by Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.

Zelenskyy has encouraged all world leaders to attend the summit, even as he has accused Russia, along with help from China, of trying to undermine the meeting.

Meanwhile, National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby was asked if Biden was sending the wrong message by attending the fundraiser instead of the summit, to which he replied that: “there hasn’t been any single leader around the world who has supported Ukraine more and more stridently than Joe Biden.”

Kirby continued by explaining that Harris will be attending “because of our desire to be represented around that table” and that her presence will help demonstrate that “Ukraine has no stronger backer than the United States.”

“No matter who represents the United States at this summit,” Kirby said. “It can’t be said that the United States has in any way walked away from supporting Ukraine.”

