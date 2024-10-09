Kamala Harris Reveals New Jamaican Accent On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs from LaGuardia Airport in New York on October 9, 2024. Harris travels to Las Vegas, Nevada, for campaign events. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:32 PM – Wednesday, October 9, 2024

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris was subjected to more mockery after a late-night talk show appearance with CBS host Stephen Colbert, as she again decided to adopt another “fake accent.”

Advertisement

59-year-old Harris faced backlash on social media platforms and news articles after revealing what some deemed to be a Jamaican patois during her Tuesday interview with host of “The Late Show,” as the VP continued to criticize former President Donald Trump.

The bizarre accent change occurred while the Democrat nominee discussed Trump’s previous criticism of the federal response to Hurricane Helene.

Although Harris’s father is originally from Jamaica, it has been clear throughout her vice presidency and whole political career that she has never had any sort of Jamaican accent, up until now.

“[Her father] Donald J. Harris, 86, a distinguished economist, lives with his second wife only two miles from the vice president’s official residence in Washington, yet he has been estranged for years from his daughter and the two seldom speak,” the New York Times reported.

Harris, who was born in Oakland, California, and raised in Canada, has also come under fire in the past for seemingly adopting urban, Midwestern, Spanish, Southern, French, and now, Jamaican accents.

“Have you no empathy, man? You know? For the, the suffering of other people. Have you no sense of purpose?” Harris said in a Jamaican accent, accusing Trump of playing “political games.” She also previously accused DeSantis of ignoring her calls for more Hurricane assistance.

“Wake up babe, new Kamala Harris accent just dropped,” posted GOP political commentator, Savannah Hernandez.

Meanwhile, others compared Harris’s Jamaican accent to Bob Marley.

The Vice President has consistently been mocked for changing up her accent ever so often, and most recently during her late-night visit, Harris also ripped open a can of Miller High Life and took a drink, showing Americans that she’s the “cool stepmom” that voters can relate to.

Harris was also criticized just last month for shifting her accent on two different occasions in order to relate to the demographic that she was speaking to at the time.

She was accused of voicing an obvious Southern drawl while speaking to teacher union members on September 2nd.

Additionally, Harris was widely criticized on September 14th for seemingly changing her accent in order to sound more “urban” while giving a speech to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, which many found to be extremely racist.

On the campaign trail, critics have frequently accused Harris of changing the tone of her speech while addressing various groups, particularly at gatherings attended primarily by Black voters. However, this is nothing new, as Harris was also accused of adopting a fake French accent in 2021 while addressing scientists at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

“By altering her accent, [Kamala] might be perceived as inauthentic or manipulative and ultimately could undermine trust if the audience feels she is not genuine,” New York psychotherapist, Jonathan Alpert, said. “Authenticity is critical in building meaningful connections with the electorate, and if people perceive the accent as disingenuous, it could damage Harris’s credibility,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!