Kamala Harris Quiet On Whether Biden Will Participate In Presidential Debates With Trump

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington. Standing at left is Vice President Kamala Harris and seated at right is House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:47 PM -Friday, March 8, 2024

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris chose not to mention whether President Joe Biden will take part in general election debates against former President Donald Trump.

During an interview with NBC News, Harris said that she has not spoken to Biden regarding the possibility of debating Trump.

“On the one hand, you’ve got Joe Biden — someone who is competent, who is principled, who has accomplished more than many presidents even hoped for … on infrastructure, on climate, on health care,” Harris said. “On the other side of that split screen, you’ve got the former president, who glorifies dictators and has said he’ll be a dictator on day one. Someone who has said that he will weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies. Someone who said he’s proud of the fact that he had picked three members of the United States Supreme Court, who took a constitutional right from the women of America to make decisions about their own body.”

However, she said that the decision will be “decided upon soon.”

After being asked if she would debate the Republican vice presidential nominee, Harris said: “We just got through the State of the Union. And I’m just so excited about what we accomplished last night and our president.”

This comes after Trump said on Wednesday that he would debate the current Democrat president “anytime, anywhere, anyplace.” Trump also felt the same way back in February, maintaining that he would debate Biden “immediately.”

“Immediately?” Biden said to reporters about debating Trump. “Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me, too. He’s got nothing else to do.”

This year’s debates are scheduled for September 16th at Texas State University in San Marcos, October 1st at Virginia State University in Petersburg, and October 9th at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

