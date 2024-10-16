Kamala Harris’ Fox News Interview Prompts Mockery From Conservatives, Praise From Democrats

(L) Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Washington Crossing Historic Park on October 16, 2024. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (R) Moderators Bret Baier steps on stage at the start of a live town hall with Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:55 PM – Wednesday, October 16, 2024

In a rare interview with Fox News on Wednesday, where she reportedly showed up very late, Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth debate with host Bret Baier about illegal immigration.

“How many immigrants crossed the southern border during the Biden administration?” Baier asked Harris towards the beginning of the conversation.

He also added that illegal immigration was “a topic of discussion that people want to rightly have,” as millions of foreigners who, according to U.S. Border Patrol agents, have been “barely vetted” and have illegally entered through the southern border into the U.S. since President Joe Biden and Harris took office.

Baier went on to question Harris about the Biden administration’s decision to reverse a Trump-era decision that required prospective asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while they awaited the outcome of their case in the U.S. immigration court.

“We recognized from day one that—on the point of this being your first question—it is a priority for us as a nation and for the American people, and our focus has been on fixing a problem,” Harris responded.

Harris asserted that her GOP opponent would “prefer to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem, and in this election this is rightly a discussion the American people want to have,” she continued, criticizing former President Trump for rejecting a bipartisan deal earlier this year.



Baier then cited the tragic incidents of three young women—Rachel Nungaray, Laken Riley, and Rachel Morin—who were all reportedly murdered by illegal aliens who had entered the country during Biden and Harris’ administration.

Baier: “Do you owe those families an apology?” Harris: “Those are tragic cases. There’s no question about that. There’s no question about that. And I can’t imagine the pain that the families of those victims have experienced for a loss that should not have occurred… So that is true. It is also true that if a border security [bill] had actually been passed nine months ago it would be nine months we would have had more border agents at the border, more support for the folks who are working around the clock trying to hold it all together to ensure that no future harm would occur.” “This election in 20 days will determine whether we have a president of the United States who actually cares more about fixing a problem even if it is not to their political advantage in an election,” Harris added.

If re-elected in November, Trump has said that he will remove the protected status for groups of illegal immigrants from third world countries who commit crimes and cannot assimilate into American society, and he has promised to deport large numbers of illegals in general.



Harris’ Biden-appointed duty of discovering reasons behind migration from Central American countries as the border czar has been highlighted by Trump’s campaign as an example of how badly of a job she has done to combat illegal immigration into the U.S.

Additionally, Trump has frequently brought attention to incidents involving rape, murder, and pedophilia committed by illegal immigrants.

In a congressional resolution, Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) stated that “on March 24, 2021, President Biden tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with working to address illegal immigration into the United States, including ‘root causes,’ and came to be known colloquially as the Biden administration’s ‘border czar’… It took Vice President Kamala Harris 93 days as the border czar before finally visiting the southern border on June 25, 2021… When Vice President Kamala Harris traveled near the southern border for the first time on June 25, 2021, she decided to travel to El Paso, Texas, 800 miles away from the lower Rio Grande… Former United States Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz stated that during his two years in the position, ‘I’ve never had one conversation with the president [Biden] or the vice president [Harris], for that matter. I was the Chief of the Border Patrol, I commanded 21,000 people. That’s a problem.’”

52% of 2,100 registered voters in the seven battleground states that are likely to determine the outcome of the November election agreed that Trump is best suited to manage immigration and border security, while 36% said Harris was more qualified on the subject, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released Friday.

Meanwhile, Harris’ campaign X account praised the vice president, maintaining that she did a wonderful job and handled the questions with Commander-In-Chief-like responses.

However, conservatives on X pushed back and mocked Harris for dodging questions and seemingly not taking responsibility for the deaths of the Americans slain and raped by illegal foreigners.

FULL INTERVIEW

