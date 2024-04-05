Kamala Harris Falsely Claims NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Wasn’t Allowed To Have Brackets Until 2022

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event on April 4, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:00 PM – Friday, April 5, 2023

In a recent interview, Harris erroneously stated that brackets for the women’s NCAA Tournament were recently added in 2022.

“Do you know—okay, a bit of a history lesson—do you know that the women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022?” Harris recently stated in an interview with Spectrum News at an event. “Think about that, and talk about progress, ya know, better late than never, but progress…”

She continued.

“We love March Madness, and even just now allowing the women to have brackets and what that does to encourage people to talk more about the women’s teams, to watch them, now they’re being covered. This is the reality. People used to say, ‘Women’s sports, who’s interested?’ Well if you can’t see it, you won’t be. But when you see it, you realize, ‘Oh, we’re talking about star athletes who are incredibly gifted … It’s nice we are finally giving women in sports that kind of platform. I find it so exciting.’”

To play devil’s advocate, what Harris could have meant to say, was that the ladies tournament first began using March Madness branding back in 2022.

However, since the inaugural Division I Women’s Tournament in 1982, brackets have been a mainstay.

In March, Harris shared a picture of herself filling out her brackets on her X (Twitter) account. Only one team she selected in the Final Four in both the men’s and women’s divisions remain.

