Kamala Harris Claims That She Is ‘Ready To Serve’ Amid Worries About Biden’s Age

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate with 40 world leaders in the East Room of the White House April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030. (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:30 PM – Monday, February 12, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris mentioned that she is “ready to serve” in an interview, amid worries and questions about President Joe Biden’s age and memory.

Advertisement

Prior to the publication of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s improper handling of classified documents on Thursday where he stated that the Biden’s memory has “significant limitations,” Harris asserted her readiness for the presidency in an interview.

“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris stated in an interview with the Wall Street Journal when asked about the difficulty of persuading voters that she is up for the role.

She also added that everyone who has observed her work throughout her career has “walked away fully aware of my capacity to lead.”

Hur’s report provided no charges against Biden regarding his behavior relating to the misconduct of classified documents, partially because the report stated that Biden was an “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with poor memory.”

Republicans attacked Biden after the Hur report was made public last week, but Democrats have also started to express and acknowledge more worry about Biden’s older age and whether it would make it more difficult for him to win re-election in this year’s presidential race.

James Carville, the chief strategist for former President Bill Clinton, stated on Saturday that the White House doesn’t think highly of Biden after he declined an interview on Super Bowl Sunday.

“It’s the biggest television audience, not even close, and you get a chance to do a 20-25-minute interview on that day,” Carville explained. “And you don’t do it? That’s a kind of sign that the staff, or yourself, doesn’t have much confidence in you. There’s no other way to read this.”

Hur’s criticism of Biden’s memory and his subsequent response, according to Paul Begala, a former Clinton strategist, were “terrible for Democrats.”

“Oh yeah. Look, I’m a Biden supporter, and I slept like a baby last night: I woke up every two hours crying and wet the bed,” Begala told the press on Friday. “This is terrible for Democrats. And anybody with a functioning brain knows that,” he declared.

Additionally, in a recent poll conducted following Hur’s report was disclosed and determined that an enormous 86% of United States citizens believe that Biden is too old to serve in the Oval Office.

Harris has previously stated that she is ready to serve as president “if necessary,” but she dismissed questions about Biden’s suitability and mental fitness for the position. She also criticized Republicans last month for their criticisms of the matter, asserting that “they have nothing to run on.”

“I’ve been in the Oval Office where heads of various countries — allies — have called literally to ask Joe Biden for his advice,” Harris said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!