Kamala Harris Campaign Walks Back Candidate’s Previous Call To Ban Plastic Straws

This illustration taken on August 12, 2018, shows plastic straws, in a studio, in Paris. (OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:32 PM – Friday, September 6, 2024

Current vice president and 2024 Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has now flipped on her “eco-friendly” progressive policy of banning plastic straws, a policy that she initially supported, according to her campaign, who made the announcement on Thursday.

Advertisement

“She doesn’t support banning plastic straws,” stated a Harris campaign official. “She joked even then about how crappy paper straws are and the need to come up with better eco-friendly alternatives.”

Although the Harris campaign has now rejected the idea of banning plastic straws, the campaign official maintained to reporters that the vice president is still focused on “combating climate change,” without mentioning what her specific climate concerns are.

“She cast the tie-breaking vote on the most consequential legislation to combat climate change and create clean energy jobs in history, and as president, she is going to be focused on expanding on that progress,” the official stated, as reported by Axios.

The policy change is the latest of Harris’s many “flip-flops,” including her updated stance on supporting a stronger border wall, no longer supporting Medicare for All, and taking away taxes on tips, which she was originally in favor of in 2022, among other backtracks. Harris previously voted to pass legislation in 2022 that allowed the IRS to track down workers’ tips so that they could be taxed.

Additionally, following Trump’s criticism of Harris’s anti-fracking policy, she has also changed her mind on that as well, claiming “we can grow and we can increase a thriving clean energy economy,” without the ban.

Harris now supporting Trump’s border wall, and even utilizing it in her recent campaign ads, is another prime example of the ways in which her radical values and policies have shifted, as just a few years ago she described Trump’s border wall as “medieval” and “un-American,” explaining that she would not vote for its funding “under any circumstances.” The bipartisan bill she is in favor of would continue funding the development of Trump’s border wall.

Harris has now walked back those promises without directly addressing them, often changing the subject or offering vague answers when questioned by reporters.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!