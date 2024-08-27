Kamala Backtracks By Supporting Bill That Would Spend ‘Hundreds Of Millions’ On Border Wall After Condemning Trump’s Wall Plans Prior

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Having previously referred to Donald Trump’s proposed border wall as a “medieval vanity project” and a “waste of taxpayer money,” Kamala Harris has consistently stated that she would halt it. However, Harris has now pledged to sign a bill that would provide hundreds of millions of dollars to continue building a wall along the Southern border.

“Kamala Harris’s newfound support for the border wall is the latest flip-flop of many in her fledgling campaign, which just goes to show she’s a phony that will do anything to get in power,” conservative think-tank exec. vice president Ryan Walker said in a statement. “Clearly, Harris wants to distance herself from the Biden-Harris Administration’s historically awful record at the border.”

The building materials for Trump’s wall have been abandoned and left to rust in border states since the project was abruptly stopped in 2021 when Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden took office.

The vice president made the U-turn last Thursday during her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, announcing that she would sign the bipartisan border security package.

However, that package “requires the Trump border wall,” according to GOP Oklahoma Senator James Lankford. “It is in the bill itself that it sets the standards that were set during the Trump administration: Here’s where it will be built. Here’s how it has to be built, the height, the type, everything during the Trump construction.”

Later, in response to the surfacing reports on Harris’s border measure “flip flop,” Trump’s team noted in a campaign email that the vice president has never supported securing the nation from illegal immigration.

“As a senator, she tried to block President Trump’s construction of the border wall… And as Border Czar, Kamala Harris halted construction of the border wall,” the email stated. “Maybe if Kamala Harris sat down for an interview she could explain her views on the border wall, until then we can only look to her record of supporting open borders,” it concluded.

Harris has notoriously refrained from further explaining her campaign policies. Additionally, the Democrat nominee has also been accused of dodging the press, which gives many the impression that she is too worried about any possible verbal blunders from her end, or perhaps, that she doesn’t have a strong enough grasp on her own policies to describe them in detail.

When you visit the website to Kamala Harris’s official campaign, there is no mention of any 2024 campaign policies. Rather, the site only asks for donation money, along with three tabs that read: Meet Kamala Harris, Meet Tim Walz, Take Action, and Store, where people can buy merchandise.

Trump’s aides have questioned, “How much longer will the mainstream media allow Kamala Harris to hide and use staff to speak on her behalf?”

“It’s DAY 37 of ZERO interviews and Kamala’s anonymous campaign sources are now claiming she supports President Trump’s border wall — this is a preposterous and false claim. Kamala’s RECORD proves she is pro-open border,” said Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Prior to her remarks last week, Harris has continuously criticized the border wall plan a number of times.

In 2019, Harris announced her bid for the presidency in the primary, referring to Trump’s wall as a “medieval vanity project.” She was adamant that trying to prohibit rapists, gang-affiliated drug and human smugglers, and other violent criminals from a slew of foreign countries, third world countries included, from entering the U.S. would be a waste of time.

“Trump’s border wall is a complete waste of taxpayer money and won’t make us any safer,” Harris claimed on Facebook in February 2020.

She has also previously maintained that “an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal” while showing support for decriminalizing illegal crossings.

Yet, at the same as the influx of Venezuelans illegally entering the U.S., “Venezuelan security officials in May reported a 25% drop in crime [in their country] this year compared with the same period in 2023,” according to factcheck.org. “As of January, the U.S. had the third-largest number of Venezuelan immigrants in the world (545,000),” the fact check website continued. “Tren de Aragua gang members have also made their way to the U.S. The U.S. Border Patrol told CNN en Español that 38 potential members of Tren de Aragua were arrested at the border between October 2022 and October 2023,” it added.

Harris also previously made it clear that she supported providing free health care to migrants and illegal aliens, a move that would have placed a heavy financial load on the American healthcare system.

In April 2017, shortly after being elected to the U.S. Senate, she again criticized the wall project, calling it a “stupid use of money.”

“I will block any funding for it,” Harris said.

