Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI In The Hamptons

OAN’s James Meyers

9:35 AM – Tuesday, June 18, 2024

This isn’t NSYNC, this is reality for Justin Timberlake.

The entertainer was busted for allegedly driving drunk in the Hamptons early on Tuesday after ignoring a stop sign and swerving out of his lane.

The 43-year-old pop star was pulled over in Sag Harbor, Long Island, just a little past midnight and was charged with driving while intoxicated and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep his lane, Page Six reported.

Timberlake later appeared in court looking exhausted in a black baseball cap, gray graphic t-shirt with “Live Circuit” on it and black short-sleeve button-up. He was released without bail.

According to multiple sources, Timberlake had been partying with friends at the American Hotel on Main Street, which is a two-minute walk from the local police station, before he drove off and immediately blew the stop sign.

Page Six reported that the “Suit and Tie” singer was pulled over instantly by authorities just outside the hotel.

“He went to dinner with friends. There were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner. He pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation,” a source said.

Additionally, he was given a field sobriety test and failed when he was asked to do a one-legged stand, walk and turn, according to TMZ.

Sources said the pop-star appeared glassy-eyed and reeked of alcohol but that he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

As Timberlake was being arrested his friends showed up and tried to convince the officers to let him go but the singer was cuffed and hauled off by the police.

Court documents indicate that his next court appearance will be July 26th, though the singer will not have to attend the procedural date.

Meanwhile, his driver’s license will be suspended in New York. Sources said he had an out-of-state license.

Sources told TMZ the incident was caught on bodycam footage.

The former NSYNC member has been on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour since April. His concert dates scheduled for next week are in New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

