Justice Department clears Pence, closing classified documents probe

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

2:15 PM – Friday, June 2, 2023

According to a letter from the DOJ, the Justice Department has concluded its investigation into suspected improper handling of secret papers discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s residence and will not file any charges.

This comes as Pence is anticipated to officially announce that he will be running for president in 2024 next week. It is reported that on June 7th, the day of his 64th birthday, Pence will host a launch ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa in addition to a video message.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department’s National Security Division have conducted an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information,” the Justice Department wrote to Pence’s attorney. “Based on the results of that investigation, no criminal charges will be sought.”

Following the exposure of secret materials in Joe Biden’s possession in Delaware, Pence had requested his counsel to review his files in January and discovered roughly a dozen items designated classified in the former vice president’s Indiana residence. Other materials were also found at the Naval Observatory, where he resided while serving as vice president as well as from a drawer in the West Wing office.

Following their discovery, Pence gave the FBI the confidential documents, and the FBI and Justice Department’s National Security Division started an investigation into how they came to be at Pence’s residences.

Although the former vice president claimed he was unaware the records were at his house, Pence acknowledged that “mistakes were made” and accepted responsibility. The Republican made the statement at an event at Florida International University.

“Let me be clear: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said. “Mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility.”

