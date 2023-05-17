Judicial Watch: Durham report shows President Trump is a crime victim

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to speakers in the press briefing room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force April 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

7:34 AM – Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Special Counsel John Durham found Monday that the FBI “discounted or willfully ignored material information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia.” Durham explains that the FBI “failed to uphold” its mission of “strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities.”

“The American Public was scammed,” President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

Chris Farrell, director of investigations at Judicial Watch, put it bluntly.

“Trump is a crime victim,” Farrell said.

Despite the new findings, Durham did not recommend any new charges. He previously pursued charges against Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, and Steele Dossier contributor Igor Danchenko. Durham failed in both attempts. Farrell says this report will be a disappointment unless further action is taken.

“We’re supposed to read through 300 pages of outrageous criminal conduct and then just ignore it,” Farrell said. “And that’s the frustration that a lot of Americans will feel.”

Durham admonished the FBI for the way it relied on evidence from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign in part to launch Crossfire Hurricane, the codename for the FBI investigation into alleged links between Trump and Russian officials. Specifically, Durham says the CIA, then-President Barack Obama, and then-Vice President Joe Biden were all aware of the Clinton campaign plan.

Durham documents a White House meeting held on August 3, 2016 when then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed Obama and Biden on the Clinton plan to “vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security services.”

“This is a definition of a conspiracy, right,” Farrell told One America News. “When a group of people get together and share information, it contributes toward a plot or a plan, and then take action to affirm it or confirm it. These are people who are responsible, senior government officials, who should have had reason to believe that something improper or unlawful was taking place. Their duty, their affirmative duty would be to stop it. And they don’t.”

Farrell labeled this, and subsequent meetings, a “criminal conspiracy aimed at Trump.”

“Every single one of them knew what was going on,” Farrell said. “They knew the criminal conspiracy aimed at Trump, and they either contributed to it and made it worse, or they did absolutely nothing and sat on their hands when they had an obligation to object and to disrupt it.”

“This is Trump derangement syndrome carried out at the highest levels of government by very senior officials in law enforcement and intelligence, as well as senior executive branch officials,” Farrell continued.

Durham highlighted that the FBI’s interest in the Trump campaign was “markedly different” from its interest in the Clinton campaign.

“The FBI elected to end an investigation after one of its longtime and valuable CHSs went beyond what was authorized and made an improper and possibly illegal financial contribution to the Clinton campaign on behalf of a foreign entity as a precursor to a much larger donation being contemplated,” Durham said.

“And in a third, the Clinton Foundation matter, both senior FBI and Department officials placed restrictions on how those matters were to be handled such that essentially no investigative activities occurred for months leading up to the election,” Durham continued.

Farrell blasted the FBI for this apparent double standard, pointing out that then

“What if the Clinton Foundation had received the same level of scrutiny, degree of investigative effort as the phony hoax against Trump,” Farrell asked. “What would happen there? What if the Clinton home had been raided for documents? There’s all sorts of unanswered questions and a disparity of treatment that leaves the American public disgusted.”

Farrell criticized the mainstream media’s coverage the Russia hoax, saying it has been “actively suppressed.”

“They’d rather throw it down the memory hole and just have it all go away and get on to the next hysterical claim about, uh, some other invented story about Mr. Trump,” Farrell said.

Farrell says there must be accountability for actors involved at the end of the day.

“I’d love to see what the statute of limitations are on some of these crimes so that if there’s a new president in 2024 with a new attorney general,” Farrell said. “Whether there’s an ability to go back and actually prosecute some of these cases. And not necessarily prosecute them in the District of Columbia where the jury pool is literally 96% pro-Biden. Perhaps bring prosecutions in other venues where there’s at least a shot at some form of justice.”

