Judge Tosses Multiple Trump Georgia Charges In Election Interference Case

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:33 PM -Wednesday, March 13, 2024

The Fulton County Superior Court judge overseeing the Georgia election fraud case involving Donald Trump, which has been under intense scrutiny over District Attorney Fani Willis’ romance with the lead prosecutor, has dropped six criminal charges in the indictment.

Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six counts against six defendants, including three against the 45th president, ruling that the charges weren’t specific enough.

Despite the latest decision, the case is still scheduled to proceed to trial against Trump and 14 other remaining co-defendants accused of trying to overturn the results in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

However, McAfee still left the option open for prosecutors to refile the dismissed charges alleging the defendants solicited Georgia officials to violate their oaths of office, which includes Trump’s January 2, 2021, call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he said, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”

Meanwhile, Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Trump’s lawyer commented on the latest decision, saying the judge “made the correct legal decision.”

These are the first charges tossed out in any of the four current cases that Trump faces, including his next case, the New York “hush money” case scheduled for trial on March 25th.

Additionally, McAfee is expected to rule on whether to disqualify Willis from the case by the end of the week.

