Judge Rules Lady Gaga Not Obligated To Pay $500k Reward To Dognapping Accomplice

Lady Gaga, a 37-year-old singer and actress who rose to fame in 2008, has triumphed in a legal battle connected to the violent 2021 theft of her two French bulldogs.

A Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, declaring that she does not have to pay the accomplice who was involved in a scheme to take a $500,000 reward that was promised to whomever found her “lost” dogs at the time of the incident.

Jennifer McBride, 53, returned Gaga’s dogs and was later charged for receiving stolen property.

McBride filed the lawsuit against Gaga in February, alleging that she had not received the substantial reward for returning the dogs safely. She also sought an additional $1.5 million in damages.

In July, McBride’s attorney claimed that by stating “no questions asked” with the reward offering and failing to pay, Gaga committed a breach of contract, fraud by false promise, and fraud by misrepresentation.

According to Judge Holly J. Fujie, McBride’s complaint was “legally insufficient in its entirety” following her “involvement in the theft” and pointed out that McBride was indicted and pleaded no contest to charges of receiving stolen property in 2022, and was therefore “not entitled to thereafter benefit from their wrongdoing by seeking to enforce the contract.”

In February 2021, Gaga’s bulldogs were strolling through a Los Angeles neighborhood alongside her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, when he was suddenly held at gunpoint and the dogs were taken. Fischer suffered a collapsed lung from the shooting.

At the time of the incident, Gaga was out of the country. She took to social media to offer a $500,000 dollar “no questions asked” reward in exchange for the safe return of her dogs.

Two days after the theft, McBride returned the bulldogs to a Los Angeles police station and immediately requested the reward.

Three men and two accomplices, including McBride, were later charged in connection to the theft. McBride knew at least two of her co-conspirators for years prior to the crime and she pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property in December.

