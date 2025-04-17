Judge Finds Google Guilty Of Running Illegal Ad Monopolies, Harming Customers

The exterior of the new headquarters of Google is seen at 550 Washington Street in Hudson Square on January 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:21 AM – Thursday, April 17, 2025

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that tech giant Google operates illegal monopolies over two separate markets related to digital advertising technology.

The massive ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia federal court determined that Google violated the Sherman Act by dominating the online publisher ad server market and the ad-exchange market that connects ad buyers to sellers.

“Google further entrenched its monopoly power by imposing anticompetitive practices on its customers and eliminating desirable product features,” Brinkema wrote. “In addition to depriving rivals of the ability to compete, this exclusionary conduct substantially harmed Google’s publisher customers, the competitive process, and, ultimately, consumers of information on the open web,” the judge added.

The Justice Department (DOJ) argued that the court should force Google to sell off its digital advertising products, especially the Google Ad manager, which also includes both its publisher ad server and its ad exchange.

Another option is that the courts could force behavioral remedies that would allow Google to keep its business intact, but would impose restrictions to ensure fair competition, like prohibiting Google from prioritizing its own exchange or demand in auctions.

The court will set a briefing schedule and hearing date to determine appropriate remedies for the antitrust violations, per the Thursday filing.

A second trial phase will be held to “determine the appropriate remedies” in efforts to tackle Google’s monopoly, Brinkema said.

The latest ruling is another legal blow for the tech company. Last year, a federal judge ruled in a separate case that Google has an illegal monopoly over the online search market.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

