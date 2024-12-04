Judge: Fani Willis Will Have To Turn Over All Communications With Jack Smith To Conservative Watchdog Group

(L) Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to give remarks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) / (R) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:07 PM – Wednesday, December 4, 2024

A judge ruled on Tuesday that Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis must provide a conservative watchdog organization access to all of her correspondence with Special Counsel Jack Smith and a House committee.

Advertisement

Willis, the final prosecutor involved with President-elect Donald Trump, was found to have violated open-records regulations by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney after she neglected to reply to a request submitted in August 2023 by Judicial Watch in Fulton County, the group said.

The accountability organization filed a complaint in March after being denied access to the contacts between the House panel looking into the January 6th, 2021, Capitol breach, the Democrat prosecutor’s office, and the special counsel.

Willis was rendered in default by the state judge on Tuesday, and she was given five business days to locate and provide Judicial Watch with the requested records.

“Fani Willis is something else. We’ve been doing this work for 30 years, and this is the first time in our experience a government official has been found in default for not showing up in court to answer an open records lawsuit.,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stated. “Judicial Watch looks forward to getting any documents from the Fani Willis operation about collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s Congress on her unprecedented and compromised ‘get-Trump’ prosecution.”

The court decision is the most recent controversy involving the irate district attorney. 53-year-old Willis is pursuing the last legal case against Trump before he takes office again in January. The issue concerned Trump’s accused “meddling” in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Given Trump’s reelection last month, Smith has already withdrawn two federal cases against the incoming president-elect, and a judge has indefinitely delayed Trump’s sentencing in the so-called “hush-money” case.

Willis, who recruited attorney Nathan Wade to spearhead the prosecution against Trump, has faced immense criticism in the past year for her acknowledged secret romance with Wade, which she attempted to hide from the public initially.

The court will consider Judicial Watch’s request for legal fees in its successful document-seeking case on December 20th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!