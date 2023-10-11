Judge Drops Old Gun Count In Hunter Biden Case

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JULY 26: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden is in court to review a plea deal reached with federal prosecutors on misdemeanor tax charges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

4:00 PM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

A federal judge has formally dismissed a gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case.

The order from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika formally removes a gun-possession charge that has now been replaced by an unrelated three-count indictment filed after the agreement imploded in July.

Hunter, 53, was originally expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and to enter pre-trial diversion over the gun offense. However, the deal collapsed after Noreika raised questions about an immunity clause it contained at a July hearing.

The president’s son still faces charges that involve violating measures against drug users having guns when he bought and kept a revolver for about 11 days in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.

He pleaded not guilty earlier this month as the case moved toward a potential trial with the 2024 election looming.

Hunter’s lawyers have contended that he did not break the law and they plan to push for dismissal of the indictment.

