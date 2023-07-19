Judge Denies Trump Of New Trial in E. Jean Carrol Case

(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:10 PM – Wednesday, July 19, 2023

A federal judge denied 45th President Donald Trump’s plea for a new trial in the civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll in which a jury found him liable for battery and slandering the author which resulted in him having to pay her $5 million in damages.

Advertisement

Carroll claimed that then-President Trump had assaulted and raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s,. She also accused Trump of calling the allegations fake.

She said throughout the trial that he had assaulted her, but she added that she couldn’t be sure of specific details.

Trump’s request for a new trial depended on the jury’s decision not to conclude that the former president had raped Carroll. After a two and a half hour deliberation, the jury found Trump responsible for battery and defamation.

Because the jury concluded that he had not raped Carroll, Trump argued that Carroll’s $2 million compensatory damages award was “excessive” and that the judgment for defamation was based on “pure speculation.”

“Now that the court has denied Trump’s motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her in Carroll II [the second lawsuit],” Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said. “She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her at the trial in Carroll I, which is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2024.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts