Judge Declines To Immediately Issue Ruling On Dismissal Of Case Against NYC Mayor Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams gives a thumbs up as he arrives to attend a court hearing on the Justice Department’s motion to drop criminal charges against him, at federal court in New York City on February 19, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:52 PM – Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Federal Judge Dale Ho declined to issue a ruling on NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ federal corruption and bribery charges, despite the Department of Justice (DoJ) requesting the case be dropped.

The hearing took place on Wednesday, where Ho questioned the DOJ’s motive for dropping the charges against Adams, which were originally brought by former President Joe Biden’s DoJ without prejudice—meaning the case could be refiled.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove argued that the case against Adams should be dismissed due to “appearances of impropriety and risks of interference with the 2025 elections in New York City.”

“Frankly, I think the fact that Mayor Adams is sitting to my left right now is part of the problem. He’s not able to be out running the city and campaigning, so I think that this motion is actual interference,” Bove continued.

Bove also argued that there is no “quid pro quo” between the charges against Adams dropped in exchange for the mayor’s cooperation in the deportations of illegal aliens in the Big Apple.

Judge Ho noted that the Adams case “is a very complicated situation, at least from where I sit,” ultimately declining to issue an immediate ruling on Wednesday, only adding that he will issue a ruling soon.

“I’m not going to shoot from the hip right here on the bench,” Ho stated. “I want to take the time that is necessary to carefully consider everything that you have put before me and said today, and I am considering all of that. I want to make sure that I consider everything appropriate and that I don’t consider anything inappropriate, and make a reasoned decision that is mindful of my role, which I understand here, is quite narrow.”

“It’s not in anyone’s interest here for this to drag on, I understand that it’s not in the government’s interest, it’s not in Mayor Adams as the defendant, and it’s not in the public’s interest,” Ho added.

Adams himself also declined any “quid pro quo” — arguing that he has “not committed a crime.”

“We never offered anything to the Department, or anyone else, for the dismissal. And neither the Department, nor anyone else, ever asked anything of us for the dismissal. We told the Department that ending the case would lift a legal and practical burden that impeded Mayor Adams in his official duties,” stated Alex Spiro, the attorney representing Adams.

Adams is accused of accepting campaign contributions from a foreign government in exchange for favors, as well as wire fraud.

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) has indicated that she plans on waiting for the judge’s decision prior to determining whether she plans on attempting to remove Adams from office herself.

It is currently unclear when the judge will reach a decision, although the decision is expected to be announced sometime soon before the trial in April.

