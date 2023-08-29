Judge Chutkan Compares Jan. 6 To 9/11 And Boston Bombing Terrorist Attacks

(L) Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) / (R) Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:20 PM – Tuesday, August 29, 2023

On Monday, U.S. Judge Tanya S. Chutkan questioned the necessity of a protracted wait before former President Donald Trump’s trial in Washington, D.C., and she compared the January 6th Capitol breach to the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Boston Marathon bombing.

Political commentator Julie Kelly, who has reported on the court cases of those accused of taking part in the U.S. Capitol protest, reported on Chutkan’s comments in her Substack article, “Declassified with Julie Kelly.”

Through legal challenges and allegations of election fraud that Special Counsel Jack Smith has connected to the protest on January 6th, Trump is being accused in Washington, D.C., of illegally plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to reports, Judge Chutkan, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica, made her comments while choosing March 4th, 2024, as the trial date.

The date falls one day before Super Tuesday, the crucial day of the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump is the front-runner for the Republican Party.

Chutkan remarked, according to the session transcript, that: “In rejecting the request of Trump’s attorneys for a later trial date that would push the case past the 2024 election and allow them more time to review millions of documents of possible evidence.”

“The trial will start three years, one month, and 27 days after the events of January 6, 2021. The trial involving the Boston Marathon bombing began less than two years after the events. The trial involving Zacarias Moussaoui for his role in the September 11 attacks was set to begin one year after the attacks, but due to continuances, appeals, and voluminous discovery, it began roughly four years later,” Chutkan said.

Chutkan has come under fire for having a “Democrat-driven political agenda.”

She was first selected by former President Barack Obama and she also contributed to his presidential campaign. Additionally, over the years, Chutkan has consistently spoken in favor of imprisoning Trump.

“I see the footage of the flags and the signs that people were carrying and the hats they were wearing and the garb, and the people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man — not to the Constitution … It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day,” Chutkan said to a January 6th defendant in October of last year.

