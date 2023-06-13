Judge allows E. Jean Carroll to seek more money in damages

Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves a Manhattan court house after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990’s on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:50 PM – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

A New York federal judge has approved a request made by E. Jean Carroll to amend her original lawsuit filed against Donald J. Trump. The amended lawsuit will now allow Carroll to sue for $10 million in damages over remarks Trump made during a May CNN townhall. She is now seeking $10 million.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled in favor of Carroll.

Trump’s legal team argued against her new request, saying that since the jury had concluded Trump never raped her, the defamation case should be dismissed.

In May, Trump was found liable for battery in a civil trial and was found guilty of defamation. The jury was made up of six men and three women. They deliberated for over two and a half hours. The New York jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

The 45th president has continued to deny the allegations and has claimed that the lawsuit is a “witch hunt.”

On June 5th, Trump, who did not attend the trial, appealed the verdict. The filing stated that the Republican would suffer “extreme prejudice” if Carroll were allowed to “retrofit” her original lawsuit by substituting “sexual assault” for “rape” 71 times.

Judge Kaplan has given the U.S. Department of Justice a month to evaluate whether or not Trump could be substituted as the defendant. In turn, the substitution would end the new $10 million lawsuit proposed by Carroll, as the government cannot be sued for defamation.

