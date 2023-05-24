Jordan Neely’s uncle is arrested for stealing after saying Daniel Penny shouldn’t receive plea deal

Supporters of Jordan Neely protest a rally in support of Daniel Penny at Collect Pond Park on May 24, 2023 in New York City. Nassau County Executive Bruce A Blakeman was joined by military veterans as he organized a rally in support of Daniel Penny that was protested by supporters of Jordan Neely, leading to three arrest. Neely, whose funeral was held on May 19, was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Penny has been charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter in Neely’s death. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:49 PM – Wednesday, May 24, 2023

According to New York police, Jordan Neely’s uncle was detained close to the Port Authority Bus Terminal for reportedly stealing purses from numerous restaurants. Jordan Neely was the homeless man who died on the subway this month after former Marine Daniel Penny put him in a chokehold.

Advertisement

After his 30-year-old nephew passed away on May 1st, Christopher Neely, 44, took on a representative role for the bereaved family by consistently discussing the incident and how justice must be served.

On top of the handbag thefts, sources claimed that Neely has also been sought after for a history of grand larceny.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, a member of the NYPD’s pickpocket squad noticed Hamilton Heights resident Neely close to the Manhattan bus terminal. When the officer approached him, he allegedly ran away and, after a brief chase, fought back when officers caught up to him, according to the authorities.

Authorities ultimately handcuffed him and filed additional charges against him for criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully possessing a weapon, resisting arrest, and bail jumping. It is currently unclear when he will be arraigned.

Neely has been vocal in his support of his nephew, who lost his life after ex-Marine Daniel Penny put him in a chokehold during an outburst on a Manhattan F train.

Jordan’s death was deemed a homicide by the city medical examiner. Penny, 24, is free on a $100,000 bail after being charged with manslaughter.

In an exclusive interview on Sunday, Neely said he did not believe Penny deserved a plea agreement after the ex-Marine said he would act in the same way if he were put in the same circumstances again.

“I want this to go to trial,” Christopher said. “He has too much confidence in himself and has to be taught what he did was wrong.”

After Jordan’s passing, Christopher Neely criticized Mayor Eric Adams, claiming that he had not made an effort to contact the family and therefore was not invited to his nephew’s funeral.

“I don’t have anything to say to Mayor Adams, I don’t know any mayor who parties and bull—ts like Adams,” he told the press. “Nobody black that’s in the neighborhood really believes in him.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts