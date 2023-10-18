Joran Van Der Sloot Admits To Killing Natalee Holloway In 2005

Beth Holloway participates in the launch of the Natalee Holloway Resource Center on June 8, 2010 in Washington, DC. The non profit resource center was founded by Holloway and the National Museum of Crime & Punishment and was created to assist families of missing persons. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:06 PM – Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The almost two decades-long case for the murder of Natalee Holloway can finally be put to rest.

On Wednesday, Joran van der Sloot finally admitted to killing Holloway 18 years ago by bludgeoning her to death with a cinder block after she tried to fight back against his sexual advances.

Van der Sloot owned up to the murder in an Alabama courtroom with Holloway’s parents present, TMZ reported.

“You changed the course of our lives and you turned them upside down,” her mother, Beth Holloway, said in court, standing a few feet from van der Sloot.

“You are a killer and I want you to remember that every time that jail cell door slams.”

The murderer also detailed how he killed Holloway 18 years ago.

In 2005, the violence began when Van Der Sloot started kissing her on the beach after a date in a local bar, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

“I start feeling her up again and she tells me no. She tells me she doesn’t want me to – to feel her up,” he told his attorney, according to the docs.

“Uh, I insist. I keep feeling her up either way.”

The victim then kneed him in the crotch, making him furious. He responded by hitting her, knocking her out and then kicking her “extremely hard” in the face.

The assailant then grabbed a nearby cinder block, confessing: “I smash her head in with it completely.”

Later, Van der Sloot got rid of her body by throwing it into the water, he claims.

Van der Sloot was also already arrested in Aruba twice on suspicion of Holloway’s murder, however, he was ultimately released for lack of evidence. The assailant is not currently charged in Holloway’s death but he made his confession part of a plea deal for extortion and wire fraud after requesting $250,000 from her family in order to reveal the location of her body.

After admitting to the murder of Holloway, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, which will add on to his current 28-year sentence he is serving in Peru in the 2010 murder of another victim, Stephany Flores.

Judge Ann Manasco required the Dutch citizen to come clean on Holloway’s death in order to receive the deal.

“You have brutally murdered, in separate instances years apart, two young women who refused your sexual advances,” the judge said.

Holloway, who was 18-years-old at the time, disappeared while on a high school graduation trip to Aruba. Her disappearance caused a media frenzy for several years.

Van der Sloot will be returned to Peruvian custody after his case concludes.

