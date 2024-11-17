Jon ‘Bones’ Jones Does Trump’s Signature Dance After TKO Win, Hands Title Belt To President-Elect

US MMA fighter Jon Jones reacts after his TKO victory against US MMA fighter Stipe Miocic in their heavyweight title bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York, November 16, 2024. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:21 AM – Sunday, November 17, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump was present at the ringside after Jon “Bones” Jones defeated Stipe Miocic and kept his UFC world heavyweight champion title.

On Saturday, Jones did Trump’s signature dance after ending the title fight with a technical knockout.

Jones danced and pointed to the president-elect, to which Trump smiled and offered a thumbs up.

“A big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” Jones said.

“I’m proud to be a great American champion. I’m proud to be a CHRISTIAN American champion,” He continued.

Following his winning interview, the champion walked over to where was joined by Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, sons Don Jr. and Eric, Kid Rock, Vivek Ramaswamy, and others.

Jones then handed his UFC title belt to Trump and the 47th incoming president invited him to come to the White House once he takes office.

Jones is considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time, owning a 28-1 record.

