Johnson & Johnson To Invest $55B In U.S. Manufacturing Expansion

9:14 AM – Friday, March 21, 2025

The Trump administration announced on Friday a massive investment by a major pharmaceutical industry company.

Johnson & Johnson will spend $55 billion in the U.S. over the next four years on manufacturing, research and technology investments, according to the drug titan.

Johnson & Johnson said it represents a “25% increase in investment compared to the previous four years” and builds on their “already elevated U.S. investment levels resulting from the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act” under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

“Our increased U.S. investment begins with the ground-breaking of a high-tech facility in North Carolina that will not only add U.S.-based jobs but manufacture cutting edge medicines to treat patients in America and around the world,” Chairman and CEO Joaquin Duato said in a statement.

The big announcement comes after multiple pledges by big American companies, worth close to $1 trillion so far, to expand U.S. manufacturing, which has been a goal of President Trump’s trade war.

The company stated that the $55 billion spending plan is a 25% increase in investment over the last four years.

The big investment includes building three new facilities, at unspecified locations, and expanding other existing sites. The money will also support research on medications and robotics, as well as tech investments to rapid drug discovery.

Johnson & Johnson rival Eli Lilly and Co. announced in late February that it planned to build four new factories in the nation.

In February, Apple announced a $500 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years, including plans to hire at least 20,000 people and build a new server factory in Texas.

