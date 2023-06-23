John Kirby Flees Podium When Asked About Hunter Biden

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre listens as National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

1:00 PM – Friday, June 23, 2023

Joe Biden’s National Security Spokesman quickly fled the White House podium on Friday to sidestep questions about Hunter Biden.

Advertisement

Newsmax reporter James Rosen questioned Kirby on a WhatsApp message sent by Hunter Biden to Chinese businessman Henry Zhao, in July of 2017. The message was made public on Thursday after being provided to the House Ways and Means Committee for testimony.

In the younger Biden’s message to Zhao he wrote, “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

The messages come despite President Biden’s continuous claims that he has no part in Hunter’s business dealings overseas.

Newsmax’s Rosen asked whether this undermines Biden’s claim, to which Kirby’s response was, “No, and I’m not going to comment further on this… let me save you some breath, if you’re going to ask about this, I am not addressing this issue from this podium, I’m just not going to do it,” Kirby said before stepping out of the briefing room.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts