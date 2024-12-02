John Bolton Compares Trump’s FBI Director Pick Kash Patel To Stalin’s Right-Hand Man

National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talk to reporters during a meeting of his cabinet in the Cabinet Room at the White House February 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:52 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

John Bolton, President-elect Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, has called on the Senate to reject Trump’s nomination of Kash Patel for FBI Director, likening Patel to a former Soviet secret police head.

Advertisement

Trump recently called Bolton a “whack job,” after firing Bolton in 2019, reportedly due to his extreme hawkish foreign policy stance.

“Trump has nominated Kash Patel to be his Lavrenty [sic] Beria,” Bolton wrote. “Fortunately, the FBI is not the NKVD [People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs].”

Bolton’s statement was in reference to Lavrentiy Beria, the head of the Soviet secret police under Joseph Stalin. He became infamous for orchestrating widespread surveillance and terror.

“The Senate should reject this nomination 100-0,” Bolton continued.

Bolton’s condemnation of Patel follows after Patel revealed that he plans to “shut down the FBI Hoover Building on day one and reopen the next day as a museum of the deep state.”

The historic nomination of a perceived outsider to become the head of the FBI has unified Trump’s allies. Some have stated that they know Trump made the correct pick because establishment figures, like Bolton, are outraged by the nomination.

“John Bolton has been wrong about everything so I guess Kash must be pretty awesome,” wrote Vice President-elect JD Vance in an X post.

“I got to say, all of the weeping and gnashing of teeth, all of the people pulling their hair out, are exactly the people who are dismayed about having a real reformer come into the FBI and clean out the corrupted partisans who sadly have burrowed into senior career positions at the FBI,” added Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Patel also wrote a book titled “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy,” as well as investigated the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Additionally, Bolton engaged in an October debate against Trump ally and DOGE head, Vivek Ramaswamy, where Bolton laughed at Ramaswamy, dismissing the idea that there is a “deep state.”

“The idea that we’re run by a deep state is deeply paranoid,” Bolton stated.

Ramaswamy responded by revealing the vast amount of unelected bureaucrats who infest the federal government, and changing the minds of the audience members in a poll taken at the event.

“I debated John Bolton tonight at Virginia Military Institute about U.S. foreign policy: neoconservative vs. America-First. At the start, 19% of the audience agreed with my position. At the end, the number was 55%. That’s how we save America – by persuading our fellow citizens,” Ramaswamy stated in a social media post.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!