Joe Biden allegedly received $5M payment according to FBI document

1:14 PM – Friday, June 9, 2023

According to the FBI document turned over to the House Oversight Committee, President Joe Biden is tied to the payments made by Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company, to the Biden family.

Sources reported that the contents of the FBI-generated FD-1023 document, which House Republicans are currently using in their active investigation, point towards Burisma owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, paying $5 million to each Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden in order to halt a corruption investigation.

Republicans who viewed the document said that it alleges that the payments made by Zlochevsky were routed through multiple bank accounts to get to Joe Biden. They also said that they will use the new information from the document in order to advance their investigation and to look through further bank records and suspicious activity reports.

In 2012, Ukrainian investigators had been conducting an investigation into Burisma over allegations of money laundering, tax evasion and corruption. The $5 million payments were allegedly made by Zlochevsky to have the Ukrainian prosecutor general at the time, Viktor Shokin, fired so the investigation would be halted.

During an event for the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018, Biden acknowledged that he had successfully pressured Ukraine to remove Shokin from office. He had used his power as Vice President to threaten to withhold $1 billion of U.S. aid from Ukraine if Shokin was not removed.

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden had said, “”Well, son of a bitch, he got fired, and they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”

In 2019, President Donald Trump had contacted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and requested that he investigate the Biden family’s actions and their dealings in Ukraine. Democrats had viewed the request as a quid pro quo, and that then-President Trump was meddling in the upcoming elections by asking the Ukrainian President to investigate his political opponent.

The House of Representatives impeached President Trump for “abuse of power and obstruction of justice” due to the request he made, the Senate later acquitted him.

On Thursday, President Biden was asked about the bribery allegations, he replied by saying that they were a “bunch of malarkey.”

“Where’s the money?” Biden had replied to the question, which was asked during his press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, “I’m joking. That’s a bunch of malarkey.”

The White House maintained that Biden had never been involved in Hunter’s business dealings. Hunter is also under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.”

The Biden administration stated that the two had never discussed their business dealings with each other.

