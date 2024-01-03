Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Aaron Rodgers Claim Suggesting He Is On ‘Epstein List’

L| Jimmy Kimmel (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images) R| Aaron Rodgers(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:40 AM – Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel has responded to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, threatening legal action after the NFL player made comments suggesting that the late-night television host is on Jeffrey Epstein’s list.

His comments could also suggest that Kimmel is close with those on the infamous list.

On Tuesday, Rodgers was on The Pat McAfee Show, where he made remarks regarding the court documents that would unveil Epstein’s client list,

“There’s a lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel who’s really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said.

The soon-to-be released documents in the Epstein case will reportedly include the names of more than 150 public figures who visited the secluded “pedophile island.”

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I’ll definitely be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers said on the show.

Kimmel then released a statement on X (Twitter), lashing out at the Jets quarterback and denying the allegations.

“For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” he said. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

In December of 2023, a judge ruled that the list could be unsealed, however, they had delayed the full release of the names until January to give those involved time to appeal their listing.

The documents come as part of a civil lawsuit against Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20-years in prison after being found guilty of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors for at least a decade.

