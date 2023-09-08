Jim Jordan Investigates Jack Smith’s Office Over ‘Abusive Tactics’

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:53 PM – Friday, September 8, 2023

Jim Jordan has announced that he will be launching an investigation into Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office over “abusive tactics” allegations.

Advertisement

The House Judiciary Committee Chair Representative Jordan (R-Ohio.) announced on Thursday through a letter sent to Smith that the panel has begun an inquiry against Jay Bratt, a senior prosecutor in the special counsel’s office.

Jordan reportedly claimed that Bratt improperly pressed a lawyer, Stephen Woodward, who was defending 45th President Donald Trump and aide Waltine Nauta in connection with the special counsel’s investigation into Trump’s alleged improper retention of confidential information at Mar-a-Lago.

“The Committee on the Judiciary is continuing its oversight of the Biden Justice Department’s commitment to impartial justice and its handling of a special counsel investigation against President Biden’s chief opponent in the upcoming presidential election,” Jordan wrote. “Last year, Jay Bratt—one of your senior prosecutors and top aides—allegedly improperly pressured Stanley Woodward, a lawyer representing a defendant indicted by you, by implying that the Administration would look more favorably on Mr. Woodward’s candidacy for a judgeship if Mr. Woodward’s client cooperated with the Office of the Special Counsel.”

The committee chair also added that the attempt to force Woodward in an unethical manner raises serious concerns about the Office of the Special Counsel’s “abusive tactics and the Department’s commitment to its goal of upholding the rule of law and ensuring fair justice.”

According to Jordan, Bratt allegedly attempted to bully Nauta into cooperating, first by extorting his attorney and then by alleging a conflict of interest that precludes his attorney from participating in the case.

Jordan asked that Smith turn over all communication data pertaining to any meetings with Woodward at the Justice Department as well as correspondence between Woodward and the Justice Department.

The panel demanded that the special counsel provide the requested material to the House Judiciary Committee by September 21st at 5:00 P.M.

The letter comes on the same day that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accused Jordan of interfering with a state criminal case and attempting to punish her for political gain by opening an investigation into her just days after Trump and the other defendants were indicted.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts